Trump called on the Governor of Georgia to resign on the background of the situation with the elections

The US president and his lawyers have repeatedly insisted on verifying signatures on ballots in Georgia because many of them are allegedly falsified.

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed disagreement with the general election results in Georgia, on Wednesday called on the governor of this state, Brian Kemp, to resign.

“Brian Kemp should resign from his post. He is an obstructionist who refuses to accept that we won in Georgia. We also won in other swing states,” the US leader wrote on his Twitter page.

Previously, Trump has already acted with criticism of his party members Kemp, and other Georgia officials. The current US president and his legal team have repeatedly insisted on verifying signatures on ballots in Georgia because many of them are allegedly falsified. Trump believes that such a check would not only confirm the fact of fraud in the state during the presidential election and, accordingly, his victory there but also guarantee the success of his fellow party members, Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, when holding the second round of elections to the Senate of the US Congress on January 5 in Georgia.

On Tuesday, The Hill newspaper reported that a signature check in one of the state’s central districts – Cobb County – did not reveal any fraud cases during the presidential election there. She confirmed the victory in the state of Joseph Biden.

Earlier in Georgia were conducted twice a recount in a General election. According to official results, Biden won the state with 49.5% of the popular vote to Trump’s 49.26%.