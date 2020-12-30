Trump called on states authorities to step up efforts to vaccinate the population

The US administration planned to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the year, but only about 2 million were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Acting US President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for state authorities to step up efforts to vaccinate the population against coronavirus. In his address on Twitter, he noted that the administration headed by him had done everything necessary to ensure the vaccination campaign’s successful implementation. Now, the achievement of the planned goals depends on the efficiency of managers on the ground.

“The federal government has distributed the vaccine to the states. Now it is up to the states themselves to deal with the organization of vaccinations. Get down to business!” the president wrote.

The Washington administration planned to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of the year. Still, according to the latest data from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only about 2 million were vaccinated against COVID-19. On the ground, as The Hill newspaper writes on Wednesday, they are not able to cope with the task, as they do not have the necessary forces and means for this.

“The states are effectively left to their own devices, as they are in many other ways when it comes to responding to the current pandemic,” Josh Michaud, deputy director of the American nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, told The Hill. “We are now reaping the benefits of this compilation approach.”