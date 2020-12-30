Trump believes that the US elections did not meet even the standards of third world countries
In the United States, there were significantly more votes than people voting, the American leader noted.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again criticized the general election held in the country in November. According to the current head of state, they did not even match the level of voting in third world countries.
“In the US, there were significantly more votes than people voting. This clowning can’t be tolerated. These elections were rigged; they don’t even meet the [standards] of third world countries!” the Republican wrote on Twitter.