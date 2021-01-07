Trump bans key Pence aide from entering White House

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, banned Vice President Mike Pence’s key assistant from entering the White House. After the latter refused to cancel the results of the presidential election held in the country, reports NBC with reference to a source close to Pence.

It is reported that we are talking about Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, who advised the US Vice President on issues related to the counting of Electoral College votes. According to the channel, Short is now “forbidden to enter the White House.”

US Vice President Mike Pence is presiding over a meeting of Congress, which must approve the presidential election results.

On Wednesday, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who gathered in Washington for a demonstration in his support, stormed the congress building, interrupting a meeting that was supposed to approve the last election results. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades.

Democrat Joe Biden is considered the president-elect following the last vote results, but Trump does not admit defeat.