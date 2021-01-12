Trump assessed the risk of suspension under the 25th Amendment to the constitution

US President Donald Trump said that he was not concerned about the possibility of his removal under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution on the president’s inability to perform duties.

Speaking in Texas, Trump said a suspension under the amendment posed “zero risks” to him.

He also called the impeachment being prepared in the House of Representatives, “the biggest and most malicious fake.”

House Democrats are pushing for Vice President Mike Pence to try to mobilize a cabinet majority to remove Trump from power under the amendment. If that doesn’t happen, Democrats are threatening Trump with impeachment.