Trump announced the start of vaccination against COVID-19 in the United States

US President Donald Trump has named the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine one of the greatest scientific advances in history. So he reacted to the fact that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency license to the drug. He stated this in an address to citizens available on Twitter.

“I have really good news: today our country has achieved a medical miracle. In nine months we were able to get a safe vaccine, ”said the head of state, noting that he was happy.

According to the American leader, vaccinations will begin in less than a day. He assured that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are absolutely safe.

Pfizer’s license was announced earlier on December 12. The decision means that millions of people will be able to get vaccinated in the coming days. Medics and the elderly will be the first to receive the drug, and delivery of the vaccine will begin within 24 hours of receiving a license to use it.

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today.