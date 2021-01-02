Trump announced the start of The Big Protest Rally in the United States

The current US President Donald Trump announced a protest rally of his supporters on January 6. In a tweet, he indicated that the action would begin in Washington at 11:00.

The BIG Protest Rally in Washington, D.C., will take place at 11.00 A.M. on January 6th. Locational details to follow. StopTheSteal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

Where exactly the rally will take place, the head of state promised to announce later. The date was not chosen by chance; on this day, the US Congress will approve the electoral college voting results, which named the Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of a protest. Still, this time the president announced that he intends to present a lot of evidence of falsification of the election results. He describes the voting itself as “the biggest scam in American history.”

Olivia Troy, a former adviser to the incumbent Vice President Mike Pence, previously did not rule out that the rally on the day the voting results were approved could turn into riots. In her opinion, Trump himself is pushing his supporters to this.

The US presidential election took place on November 3, 2020. The counting of the results has been stretched for a record time due to massive voting by mail. The “mail” votes that ensured Biden’s victory; Trump believes that such an outcome can only be explained by massive stuffing.

On New Year’s Eve, the US President and his wife Melania Trump suddenly flew to the White House from their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump declined to answer journalists’ questions about the reason for this decision.

At the end of the year, the current president for the first time topped the rating of men who were most admired in the United States. The sociological service Gallup conducted the poll, and the former head of state, Barack Obama, has consistently won the last 12 years.