Trump again spoke about his “victory in the election” of the US president

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, again declared his victory in the presidential election, accusing the Democrats of vote fraud.

“He (President-elect Joe Biden) did not win the election. He lost in all six swing states by a wide margin. Then they cast hundreds of thousands of votes in each of them and were caught doing it. Now Republicans need to fight to ensure that their magnificent victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. On Tuesday, it became known that the representative of the Democratic Party of the United States and former Vice President Joe Biden received all 55 electoral votes from California, thereby gaining more than 270 votes needed to be elected the next head of state.