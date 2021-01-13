Trump adviser left the White House

One of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, Hope Hicks, has left the White House, CNN reports.

According to the channel sources, Hicks left the White House on Tuesday; her departure was planned.

Hicks, 32, is a former model who ran the White House communications department in 2017-2018 but stepped down after a scandal sparked by her admission that she told lies in the president’s best interests. In October 2020, it became known that she fell ill with the coronavirus, and soon the president himself reported this disease.

Meanwhile, as the TV channel points out, her resignation was another one in Trump’s entourage.