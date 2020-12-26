Trump accused the FBI and the US Department of Justice of inaction amid “election fraud”

Also, the current head of the White House again criticized his fellow party members in the Senate.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump on his Twitter page accused the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of inaction regarding fraud cases that, according to the American leader, took place during the presidential election in November.

“The Ministry of “Justice” and the FBI did not do anything about fraud in the presidential election in 2020, < … > despite the irrefutable evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See you in the Metropolitan District of Columbia on January 6 (on this day, the results of the Electoral College vote must be approved in the US Congress),” the head of state wrote. He also called the last election “the biggest fraud” in the history of the United States.

The White House’s current head again criticized his fellow party members in the Senate of the US Congress. “If the presidential candidate of the Democrats would be faced with rigged elections and stolen the victory, <…> democratic senators would consider this an act of war and fight to the death. Mitch (Republican majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell) and the Republicans are not doing anything; they want to put up with it. No fight!” Trump wrote in another post.

Trump also said that the elections were similar to voting in third world countries. “A young soldier working in Afghanistan told me that Afghanistan’s elections are much more secure and much better conducted than the American elections of 2020. With millions and millions of false ballots sent by mail, ours were the elections of a third world country. Fake President!” the Republican wrote.