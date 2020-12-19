Trump abandons tough measures due to coronavirus

The current US President Donald Trump has refused to introduce strict restrictive measures in the country in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection, following the example of the UK.

The current US President Donald Trump has refused to introduce strict restrictive measures in the country in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection, following the example of the UK. He wrote about this on his Twitter account. The American leader attached to the post a link to an article about tightening restrictive measures in Great Britain.

We don’t want to have lockdowns. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself! https://t.co/sHBJfG9T8X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country’s government would introduce maximum restrictions in London and several regions in the southeast of England due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Some areas will have the fourth, highest level of restrictions. “These measures will be essentially similar to a national lockdown,” Johnson explained.