Traces of several ice ages found on Mars

Geological structures on Mars are traces of several ice ages.

The climate on Mars may have changed significantly in the relatively recent past. The red planet has gone through several periods of large-scale glaciation, planetary scientists concluded.

Interestingly, deposits of this kind are more often directed at the high latitudes of Mars, and at its equator. This suggests that in the polar regions of the planet, glaciers advanced and retreated much more often. Presumably this was due to how the inclination of the planet’s axis of rotation changed in past eras. Research text

Ice ages happened after Mars had lost much of its atmosphere. Scientists pointed out unusual deposits on them.

In order to examine the deposits, the authors of the work studied the relief forms of Mars, and then analyzed photographs of the lobed alluvial margins over the past decades. As a result, many of them were formed as a result of several cycles of advancing and retreating glaciers that have occurred in the last 800 million years.

The authors speculate that there may be ancient Martian ice in the interior of the cobblestone clusters, the study of which could tell us where the water reserves disappeared from the planet.