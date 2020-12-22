Toyota suspends factories in Britain and France

The Japanese carmaker Toyota is suspending factories in the UK and France due to the situation around the new mutation of the coronavirus, Kyodo reported.

In the UK, the engine plant will be shut down on 22 December and the assembly plant on 23 December. In France, from December 22, the plant responsible for the production of wheels will stop working. Employees will be sent ahead of schedule for the Christmas holidays, which begins on December 24.

This decision was made because the company is afraid of interruptions in the supply of parts. This may be due to the interruption of communication between the two countries after the discovery of a new mutation of the coronavirus in Britain. France has imposed a 48-hour moratorium on entry from the United Kingdom.