Tottenham reaches English Premier League Cup final

Tottenham beat Brentford at home in the English League Cup semi-finals. The meeting ended with a score of 2: 0.

Moussa Sissoko (12th minute) and Son Heung Min (70) scored goals. In the 84th minute, Brentford midfielder Joshua Dasilva was sent off for a rough play.

Another semi-final on Wednesday will feature Manchester United and Manchester City. The final of the tournament will take place on April 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham is the four-time winners of the tournament, with Liverpool winning the cup the most (8).