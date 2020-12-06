Tottenham beat Arsenal and topped the Premier League table

Tottenham footballers beat Arsenal 2: 0 in the 11th round of the English Premier League. The game took place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The goals were scored by Son Heung Min (13th minute) and Harry Kane (45 + 1). Kane scored his 250th career goal in 412 games: 202 goals in 304 games for Tottenham, 9 goals in 27 games for Millwall, 5 goals in 18 games for Layton, 2 goals in 15 games for Leicester, the striker has scored 32 more times in 48 England caps.

Tottenham extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to ten matches (seven wins, three draws) and came out on top in the standings with 24 points in 11 matches. Arsenal is 15th with 13 points after 11 games.

In the next round, Jose Mourinho’s charges will play against Crystal Palace on 13 December, and Antwerp will play at home on 10 December in the final round of the Europa League group stage. Arsenal on the same day in the Europa League game on the road will meet with the Irish “Dundalk”, and in the 12th round of the Premier League on December 13 at home will play against Burnley. Both teams have already secured a place in the playoffs of the second most important European competition.