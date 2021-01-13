Tom Welling will become a father for the second time

Smallville star Tom Welling and his wife Jessica Rose Lee will soon become parents for the second time. This great news was reported on the Inside of You podcast by Tom’s colleague Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luther.

Rosenbaum learned about the expectation of a second child in the Welling family from Tom and Jessica themselves. He even asked his wife to confirm this information.

The fact is that the Wellings themselves do not like to spread in the media about their family. At the same time, they easily upload pictures to social networks with their first baby, who recently turned 2 years old. On January 5, 2019, the couple was born the heir Thomson Wilde. Just a year before, the couple formalized their relationship.

“He’s a nice, sweet and funny kid. He makes me laugh all the time, “Rosenbaum described the first baby of his friends.

Who the couple will have this time is still unknown. Fans assumed that the performer of the role of Superman had long wanted to become a father, and that is why he broke up with his first wife.

Recall that for 43-year-old Tom, the wedding with the founder of the elite equestrian club Saddle Club Jessica was the second in a row. Ten years before that, he had been married to model Jamie White, but children in that union never appeared.