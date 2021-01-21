Tom Holland and Timothy Chalamet vie for the role of young Willy Wonka

For nearly five years, Warner Bros. is working on a prequel to the film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, which will reveal Willie Wonka’s past.

Recently, the studio has finally announced the premiere date – March 17, 2023. Ryan Gosling, Ezra Miller and Donald Glover once claimed the lead role, but now the filmmakers see Tom Holland and Timothy Chalamet in the form of an extravagant pastry chef.

As far as we know, Hollywood favourites have no plans to shoot large-scale projects shortly, so they both may consider the role. The network notes that the 25-year-old Shalame is more like the young Johnny Depp, who played Wonka in the 2005 film, but the 24-year-old Holland reminds a lot of young Gene Wilder. By the way, Depp is unlikely to join the film’s cast: after his defeat in court in the libel case against Amber Heard, he became persona non grata in Hollywood.

The plot details are kept secret, but it is known that the director’s chair will be taken by Paul King, who directed The Adventures of Paddington. Work on the film should start this spring.