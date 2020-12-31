Tom Hanks scared the kids with his new “terrible haircut.” Video!

The 64-year-old actor was a guest of the New Year’s edition of the Graham Norton show and got in touch from Australia, where he is now filming Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis Presley. Tom Hanks had to change his image for the famous singer’s manager, and he is not thrilled with his new image. The only salvation is the cap.

“Let me show you the terrible haircut I had to do to transform into Tom Parker,” Tom intrigues his interlocutors, briefly showing his new hairstyle. – Do you see it? Look at this thing! I just scared the kids, I want to apologize. “

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to recover from coronavirus and publicly declare it. The couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia, so they were forced to spend several weeks away from home. After they recovered, the couple donated plasma to create a vaccine.