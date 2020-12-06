Tom Cruise will fly to space for the sake of filming

American actor Tom Cruise is in talks with NASA to fly into space for filming in one of the final parts of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, writes the Sun tabloid, citing a source.

“Tom (Cruise) is famous for performing stunts in movies on his own, and the series of films about “Mission” shows some of the most difficult such productions in the history of show business. But he wants to go to a whole new level and is confident in his abilities. And even started negotiations with NASA,” the source said.

It is noted that the actor is ready to spend a large amount of money to make his dream a reality. The US National Aeronautics and space administration (NASA) responded that this is quite possible, but there is no official response yet, writes the Sun.

As part of the “Mission: Impossible” series, the seventh and eighth installments will be released, which will be the final in the franchise. Initially, the producers planned to show the films on big screens in 2021 and 2022, respectively, but the exact dates are now unknown due to the pandemic.