Tom Cruise turned Mission: Impossible filming into a staff nightmare

The film crew of Mission: Impossible 7 complained about the star and producer Tom Cruise, who allegedly turned the work on the tape into a nightmare. Subordinates of the actor said that he became obsessed with the idea of ​​completing the shooting at any cost, the New York Post reports.

“Many of us would gladly accept the losses, leave for the duration of the shooting and continue working later. But Tom became obsessed with the idea of ​​finishing the work, and nothing will stop him, “- said sources from the crew.

Cruise’s subordinates expressed concern about the inability to get home after the tape filming was moved from the UK to the United Arab Emirates since all direct flights between these countries were banned.

In December 2020, it was reported that Cruz had begun building a movie studio that could be safely operated during the pandemic. Earlier, the actor swore at his subordinates for non-compliance with the rules of social distancing, after which several members of the Mission: Impossible 7 group quit.