Tom Cruise is dating a Mission Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell

58-year-old actor Tom Cruise and 38-year-old co-star Hayley Atwell have become almost inseparable after working together on Mission Impossible 7.

Tom has not had a high-profile romance since his divorce from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012. Atwell, at the beginning of this year, broke up with her ex – an English doctor, and before him dated model Evan Jones.

The news of the birth of a new relationship between co-workers comes amid claims that five crew members have resigned following violent outrage from Cruise over their employees’ non-compliance with rules related to the spread of COVID-19.

Later, information about the romance of Tom and Haley was confirmed by a colleague of the actors in The Sun: “Isolation and all the difficulties associated with it brought them closer together, they became almost inseparable. They dated after hours of filming, and she was at his home in the London area. They get along very well and both seem very happy. “

Over the past few weeks, Tom and Haley have been busy filming Mission Impossible 7 scenes in Rome, Venice, the UK and Norway, where they are regularly seen on set.