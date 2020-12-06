Tom Cruise is about to fly into space

An actor can fly into space for filming in one of the final parts of Mission: Impossible. This is reported by The Sun, citing a source.

As the insider shared, Cruz is ready to spend a large sum on the implementation of his plan and is already negotiating this with representatives of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration. And it seems that such an idea is quite feasible, at least that’s what NASA assured Tom.

Recall that the actor, together with SpaceX Elon Musk, is planning to shoot a film in space, it became known back in May this year, but confirmation has appeared only now.