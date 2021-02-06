Tina Kunaki and Vincent Cassel starred in their first joint advertisement

23-year-old model Tina Kunaki and her 54-year-old husband, actor Vincent Cassel, have become ambassadors for the French clothing and accessories brand The Kooples. The couple starred in an advertising campaign for the spring-summer 2021 season.

In love for five years and married since 2018, adorable model Tina Kunaki and iconic French actor Vincent Cassel are the epitomai of a cocky, rebellious and charismatic couple, The Kooples notes.

British photographer Laura Coulson made the shooting. The couple starred in a photoshoot and contributed directly to creating the new unisex collection Tina for Vincent, which will go on sale in mid-March. And the Tina bag, designed by Kunaki herself, will be available on February 22nd.

They are the most charismatic and brave couple who break conventional wisdom and set their own rules. Our heroes know how to elegantly showcase the brand’s rebellious DNA through the lens of their relationships. Photographer Laura Coulson reveals Tina’s femininity and strength, Vincent’s magnetism and energy, merging personalities that transcend boundaries and stereotypes, the brand’s representatives says.

For the couple raising their two-year-old daughter, Amazon, this shoot was the first collaboration in an advertising campaign. By the way, the eldest daughter of the actor from Monica Bellucci, the 16-year-old Virgo, is making progress in the fashion industry. She seems to intend to conquer the fashionable Olympus.

The couple delighted their fans with yet another collaboration – they starred for the cover of the February issue of Madame Figaro. In the photo, they are posing holding hands.