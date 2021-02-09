Timothy Chalamet and Jennifer Lawrence are kissing on the set of Don’t Look Up

In the US, the “Don’t Look Up” movie directed by Adam McKay is in full swing.

The movie is already of great interest to moviegoers – at least because of the stellar cast. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Timothy Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and others. The last two became the heroes of new pictures from the set.

Over the weekend, Lawrence and Chalamet were filming a passionate kiss scene in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Just a few days earlier, the 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress was injured on set. During the filming of one of the scenes, to be more precise – the explosion, the glass broke, a fragment of which hit Jennifer in the eye. Filming was temporarily suspended, but by the weekend, the actress returned to duty and continued filming.

The film tells about scientists (played by Lawrence and DiCaprio) who want to warn people about the impending danger on Earth – a rapidly approaching meteorite. However, no one takes their words seriously.

The project was first announced in 2019. Paramount Pictures was originally intended to be distributed but was acquired by streaming service Netflix last year. The film is expected to premiere this year.