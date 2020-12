English football club Manchester City is considering strengthening the team’s attack with the help of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to the Times.

The City is ready to take on the 20-year-old Norwegian striker if he decides to leave Borussia after this season. In addition to the “townspeople” to Haaland are showing interest in Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Haaland has scored 17 goals in 14 appearances for Borussia this season.