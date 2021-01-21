Time posted a cover with a sketch of Biden’s first working day

On the cover, the Oval Office is littered with piles of papers, food from a fast-food restaurant is on the table, and Donald Trump’s famous red baseball cap is on the floor.

American Time magazine posted on its website on Thursday the cover of the February issue, which depicts a satirical picture of the first day of the new US President Joseph Biden.

On the cover, the Oval Office is littered with piles of papers, food from a fast-food restaurant is on the table, shoe marks on the floor, and the famous red baseball cap of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. On one of the curtains, the letter “T” is written in red paint. Biden himself stands at the window and looks thoughtfully at the blazing glow. On the right side of the cover is the caption “Day One.”

A few hours after the inauguration, Biden signed a series of executive orders canceling some high-profile decisions made by his predecessor Trump.