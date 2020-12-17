Tim Tszyu knocks out Morgan in the first round

Australian boxer Tim Tszyu, the son of former undisputed light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, defeated New Zealand’s Bowin Morgan at a boxing evening in Paramatta, Australia. Tszyu won by knockout in the first round.

Thus, Tszyu Jr. defended the titles of the champion of Australia and Asia according to the IBF version and the WBO Global belt in the first middleweight category.

26-year-old Tim Tszyu has already won 17 victories in 17 fights (including 12 knockouts) in the professional ring. Morgan, 31, has 21 wins (including 11 knockouts) and two defeats.

In another bout of the main card, former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt and Australian rugby star Paul Gallen fought. Gallen defeated Hunt by decision.