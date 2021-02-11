TikTok star Dazhariya Shaffer dies at 18

18-year-old Dazhariya Shaffer, known on the social network TikTok under the nickname Dee, committed suicide. The girl’s father, Joseph Santiago, confirmed his daughter’s death by posting a video on the social network.

I just want to thank everyone for their love and support. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us, and she is now in a better place, ”he said.

On the GoFundMe page that Dazhariya’s father created, he said his daughter died on Monday and suggested that she was battling a mental disorder.

My daughter Dazhariya left us so early, and the angels called her to fly away with them. She was my little best friend, and I was not ready to bury my child. She was so happy and always happy when I got home. It’s a pity that she didn’t tell me about her stress and thoughts of suicide. We could handle this together, he wrote.

The girl’s mom Jennifer Schaffer also wrote an emotional post on her Facebook.

My heart is broken. I can’t believe that you are no more. I want to wait for you to say that it was a prank, but it is not. I want to die instead of you, my angel – she wrote.

Dazharia, who lived with her family in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has over 1.6 million TikTok subscribers, as well as tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and YouTube. On Monday, on her Instagram, she posted a series of videos to comment that this is her last post.