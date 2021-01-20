Tiffany Trump announced her engagement to her billionaire lover

On the last day of her father Donald Trump’s presidency, his 27-year-old daughter Tiffany announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Nigerian billionaire Michael Boulos. She shared a picture with her lover, symbolically taken in the White House, and wrote that she was thrilled to start a new chapter in her life.

I have been honoured to celebrate many milestones, historical events and memorable moments with my family here at the White House, and especially my engagement to my wonderful fiancé, Michael Boulos. I feel very happy and excited to start a new chapter! – she wrote.

Boulos, in turn, shared the same picture and called Tiffany the love of his life.

The couple has already been congratulated on the joyous event by Tiffany’s mother – Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples and Tiffany’s older sister Ivanka.

Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump have been together for over three years. The couple met while vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos, but Michael and Tiffany did not immediately declassify their romance. They first appeared together two years ago, appearing at a reception at the White House. Michael Boulos is the heir to Boulos Enterprises, which specializes in construction, auto sales and retail.

According to sources, recently the lovers spent in Florida and were busy looking for a home in Miami.