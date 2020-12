The son of the famous French defender Lilian Thuram, Marcus, playing for Borussia M, on his Twitter page apologized for the incident in which he spat in his face during an argument with Hoffenheim player Stefan Posh.

pic.twitter.com/aoXmb41oFq — T I K U S 🦍 (@MarcusThuram) December 19, 2020

Earlier, Borussia head coach M Marco Rose apologized for the actions of Marcus.