Three people died after the plane crashed on a residential building in the US state of Michigan

Three people were killed in a small plane crash on the house in the US state of Michigan, Fox 2 reported, citing a county Sheriff Mike Bouchard statement.
According to preliminary data, the accident killed the pilot and two passengers of the plane. Residents of the house, into which the plane crashed, left the building, no casualties were reported among them.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.