Thousands of Sofia robots will help you cope with loneliness

The creators of the humanoid robot “Sophia” (Sophia) announced plans for the mass production of the world-famous creation. The goal is to help humanity cope with the pandemic.

Since its discovery in 2016, the humanoid robot Sophia has gone viral. Now the company that created it by the end of the year plans to start mass production of robots for caring for people.

Hanson Robotics, based in Hong Kong, said four models, including the Sofia, will begin production from factories in the first half of 2021, just as researchers predict the pandemic will open up new opportunities for the robotics industry.

“The COVID-19 world will need more and more automation to keep people safe,” said Founder and CEO David Hanson. He believes robotic solutions to tackle the pandemic are not limited to healthcare, but can also help customers in industries such as retail and airlines.

“The Sophia robots are unique in that they are human-like,” added Hanson. “It can be very useful in times when people are lonely and socially isolated.”

The Hanson Robotics founder said he intends to sell “thousands” of robots in 2021 of varying sizes.

Social robotics professor Johan Horn, whose research included working with Sophia, said that while the technology is still relatively rudimentary, the pandemic could accelerate the development of relationships between humans and robots.

Products from other major players in the industry are also helping to fight the pandemic. SoftBank Robotics’ Pepper robot was used to detect people without masks. In China, robotics company CloudMinds helped set up a field hospital with robots during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Before the pandemic, the use of robots was on the rise. According to a report by the International Federation of Robotics, global sales of professional service robots have already jumped 32% to $ 11.2 billion between 2018 and 2019.