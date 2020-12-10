There will be four eclipses in 2021: the closest at the end of May

Two solar and two lunar eclipses will occur in 2021 in May, June, December, and November.

Eclipse calendar:

May 26 – a total lunar eclipse.

December 4 – a total solar eclipse will be in the Antarctic region.

June 10 – an annular solar eclipse.

November 19 – a partial lunar eclipse.

A total eclipse of the Sun will be seen in Chile and Argentina. On the night of December 15, the Geminids meteor shower is expected, and on the night of December 23 – the Ursids.