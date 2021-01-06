There was a shooting in the US Congress building

One of the protesters received a gunshot wound in the chest in the American Congress building, NBC reported, citing sources.

“We believe it is credible that someone was shot in the chest in the Capitol building. It wasn’t a uniformed officer, so we can assume it was a protester, but we don’t know for sure,” the live host said.

Trump urged the protesters in the building to observe peace but did not urge them to leave the building!

Earlier, supporters of the current president Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building, and then — into the Senate hall. Both houses of Congress adjourned. Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and congressmen were evacuated from the building.

As reported by the media, Pelosi called on the National Guard to clear the Capitol of protesters, but the Pentagon refused.

Due to the unrest, the mayor of Washington declared a curfew from 6 pm local time.

In turn, Trump urged the protesters to act peacefully and support the police.