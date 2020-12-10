There was a massive crush on Facebook and Instagram. It affected almost all of Europe

There was a massive crash on Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. Almost all of Western Europe is affected. This is stated on a specialized resource for tracking such problems, Downdetector.

According to the map of failures, problems affected many countries in Western Europe-Spain, Greece, France, Great Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, and others. Belarus, according to Downdetector, is not on the list of victims. But several users wrote that there are difficulties with Facebook in Belarus — most of them complain about the message Tag.

Facebook representatives (who also own Instagram) have not yet made any official statements.