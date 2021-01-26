There is information when Magic UI 4 will be released on the global market

Honor began testing Magic UI 4 on the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor V20 in China late last year. Now information has appeared on the network when to wait for the firmware on the global market.

Our colleagues at Huawei Central found an update schedule on the Spanish Huawei forum, according to which the devices will receive the system in the first quarter of this year. That is, the firmware should be expected in February or March.

As a reminder, Magic UI 4 is a renamed version of EMUI 11. It boasts an updated Always-on Display (AOD) mode, a new interface and animation, synchronization of system sounds and vibrations, animated icons, Smart Multi-Window function that allows you to minimize applications windows and hide them in a special side menu, as well as new branded applications.