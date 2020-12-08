There is a flexible and rechargeable battery 10 times more powerful than analogues

Scientists from the United States have presented a flexible battery that is 10 times more powerful than lithium-ion counterparts. It can be used in IoT devices.

The research team has developed a flexible, rechargeable battery made of silver, oxide, and zinc with an energy density 5-10 times that of today’s counterparts. The battery is easier to manufacture – most of them require a vacuum in production, but in this case, it can be screen printed under normal laboratory conditions.

The device can be used in flexible, stretchable electronics, wearable materials, and soft robotics. A team of researchers from the University of California at San Diego and ZPower described their development in detail in Joule’s scientific journal.

This battery’s capacity is 50 milliamps per square centimeter at room temperature, which is 10 to 20 times that of a typical lithium-ion battery. Thus, it can provide 5-10 times more power.

The new battery packs more capacity than any flexible battery available on the market. Scientists explain this by the fact that the battery has much lower resistance. The lower the number, the higher the productivity.

“As the 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) market grows rapidly, this battery, which outperforms commercial products in high-current wireless devices, is likely to be a major contender for a next-generation power supply for consumer electronics,” said Jonathan Scharf, co-author of the article and development.

The printed battery cells were recharged 80 times but did not show significant signs of capacity loss. The cells also remained functional despite repeated bending and twisting.