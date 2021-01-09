There are new renders of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Details about the older flagship model Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro continue to appear on the network. This time designer Ben Geskin shared realistic renderings.

Ben’s images are based on early leaks and are more true-to-life. On the renders, the main camera is made in the form of a rectangle, and four sensors form a square by their location.

Despite the fact that the inscription indicates the presence of a 108-megapixel sensor, the author says about 50 MP. While this information is in doubt since the younger Xiaomi Mi 11 still has a 108-megapixel sensor. Although, at the same time, the flagships of Huawei and with 50 MP are ahead of competitors in the quality of photo and video shooting.

According to rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will also receive a periscope camera, which the regular Mi 11 does not have.

But the front panel of the smartphone in the render is not as interesting as the back. We see a screen with curved edges and a round notch in the left corner for a selfie camera – in general, like most modern models.

The official announcement of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected after February 12.