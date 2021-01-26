There are already more than 100 million people with coronavirus in the world

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 100 million people. Data from Johns Hopkins University evidence this.

On the evening of January 26, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world became more than 100 million. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.1 million people have died with the coronavirus, and more than 55 million patients have recovered.

The number infected with the coronavirus is leading the United States (over 25 million), India (10 million), and Brazil (about 9 million). Russia is in fourth place: there are about 4 million infected people registered there.

The United States, Brazil, and India are also among the top three in terms of the number of people who have died who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.