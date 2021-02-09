The WTO General Council will consider the appointment of a new Director-General on February 15

This post remains vacant as of August 31, 2020.

The General Counsel of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will hold a special meeting on 15 February on the appointment of the Director-General. This was reported on Tuesday by the Geneva headquarters of the WTO.

“A special meeting of the WTO General Council will be held on February 15, 2021, at 15: 00 Geneva time, to consider the appointment of the next Director-General of the WTO,” the statement said.

The post of CEO has been vacant since August 31 last year, when the former head of the organization, Roberto Azevedo, left it before the end of his office term.

In the nearly five-month, multi-stage selection process, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received the most support of the eight candidates last year. However, her appointment was blocked due to the then Washington administration position, which supported the candidate from South Korea, Yoo Myung-hee. The approval of the CEO requires a consensus in the General Council, not a simple majority vote.

After the new administration came to power in the United States, Washington’s position changed. On February 5, the US Trade Representative office issued a statement expressing support for the candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. It was noted that “the US authorities are ready to participate in the next stage of the WTO process to reach a consensus decision on the [next] Director-General of the WTO.”

The withdrawal of Yoo Myung-hee from the fight for the post of head of the WTO was announced last Friday. As the Yonhap news agency explained, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala remained the only candidate for the position in light of the incident. In a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea, it was said that the decision to withdraw Yoo Myung-hee’s candidacy was made for “the member countries of the organization to reach the consensus” necessary for the approval of the new head of the WTO, as well as because of the “need for the early resumption of work” of this international body. The ministry also indicated that such a step was taken after consultation with the United States.