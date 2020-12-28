The worst-case scenario for sanctions against “Nord stream-2” has been named

Alexey Krichevsky, an expert at the Academy of financial and investment management, told how much American sanctions could hinder the construction of the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline.

“The maximum that the Trump administration and subsequently Biden can achieve now through economic threats to pipe-laying companies and equipment suppliers is to slow down the introduction of a gas pipeline line into operation for a year and a half,” the expert said.

According to him, Europe has too much interest in Russian gas. It will continue for at least another 10-15 years — until the continent’s countries can switch to renewable energy sources.

If the US continues to put pressure on “Nord stream-2,” the project’s beneficiary States will have to look for new contractors and pipe builders. While the gas pipeline construction is underway, European countries will be forced to buy American blue fuel.

“This is the main purpose of sanctions against “Nord stream-2,” the expert concluded.