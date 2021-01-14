The world’s oldest rock art found

Archaeologists have discovered the world’s oldest known rock art. This life-size image of a wild pig was taken by humans at least 45,500 years ago in Indonesia.

Leang Tedongnge Cave, home to the world’s oldest known rock art, is located in a remote valley surrounded by sheer limestone cliffs, about an hour’s walk from the nearest road. This place’s peculiarity is that it is only accessible when there is no flood during the rainy season.

The picture shows a life-sized Sulawesi warty pig – 136 by 54 centimeters. A dark red ocher pigment was used in the design. There are also two handprints near the pig drawing.

The find, reported in Science Advances, is the earliest evidence of human settlement in the region.