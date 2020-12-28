The world’s first hydrogen-fueled garbage truck begins testing in South Korea

Tests of the world’s first hydrogen-fueled garbage truck began on Monday in Changwon, a city in South Korea. This was reported by the KBS TV channel.

The vehicle with a carrying capacity of 5 tons has been developed since 2017. The development involved seven government agencies and private companies. The most famous project partners are the Korea Institute of Automotive Technology (KATECH) and Hyundai Motors. The project cost reached 0 billion won ($9.2 million).

The use of hydrogen fuel makes it possible to completely reduce global exhaust emissions as well as reduce noise pollution. The new hydrogen car is much quieter than diesel cars. By the way, one gas station is enough for 350 km.

South Korea is striving to build a society that uses hydrogen as the main source of energy for cars and other daily needs. This policy is considered one of the key projects of the Mun Zhe In administration.

The pilot program for the operation of a garbage truck on hydrogen fuel will last until 2021, and then will be extended to other regions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has awakened global attention to health and safety issues. The demand for clean hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will grow in the future, ”Industry Minister Sun Yong-mo said earlier during a meeting with officials from the Korea Institute of Automotive Technology and Hyundai Motor Co.

Hydrogen is an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels. The country’s capital, Seoul, operates 10 hydrogen fuel cell taxis with 10 more to be added later.