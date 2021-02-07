The woman who lost almost 60 kilograms revealed the main secret of weight loss

A resident of the UK, who lost almost 60 kilograms in two years, revealed in an interview with the publication Teesside Live the secret of her success.

The secret of 47-year-old Claire Dewsbury’s success is “hidden” in her kitchen cabinet: she attached two photos of herself, which show her a maximum weight of 150 kilograms. The woman uses the pictures as a motivation to give up junk food.

“I have a picture in my closet, so I can look at it and say,’ You’re not coming back, ‘ and close the closet again,” Dewsbury said. According to the British woman, she decided to lose weight for the sake of her two children.

“I was worried about my health, I am asthmatic, and this was a serious factor,” she said.

Dewsbury started following a meal plan and cooking home-cooked meals, giving up junk food and fast food and signed up for a gym. The woman said that in the process of losing weight and achieving results, she became more confident.

“I didn’t think I had the willpower. But I don’t really do anything special. It’s not a diet; it’s just a healthy diet,” she explained. At the moment, Dewsbury’s weight is about 90 kilograms, while her ultimate goal is to lose up to 70 kilograms.