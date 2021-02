In the US state of New Jersey, a 77-year-old woman named Janet Wood spent five days in a snow-covered car, the Fox 5 TV channel reports.

Firefighters rescued her from the “snow” captivity. She did not need medical attention. It is noted that the woman does not have a home, so she lives in her minivan.

After her car is completely dug up, Wood intends to go to the realtor and find a place to live.