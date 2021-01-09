The winner of the Conor vs. Poirier fight will receive the title fight

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the Conor McGregor’s winner vs Dustin Poirier fight will be the title contender.

“Whoever wins the fight, he is likely to claim the title in the next fight,” – quoted White as BJ Penn.

In the past, both McGregor and Poirier have held titles. Conor was the UFC champion in two weight classes, and Dustin was the interim lightweight champion of the promotion. Poirier’s fight with McGregor will occur on January 23 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE and will lead UFC 257.

These athletes have fought in the past. Early in his UFC career, McGregor knocked out Poirier in the second round. Recall that the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Umar will perform at the UFC 257 tournament.