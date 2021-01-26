The WHO said that the United States confirmed its readiness for an equal dialogue within the organization

The representative of the organization Melita Vujinovic noted that the Director-General of the WHO thanked the White House for the decision to retain membership.

The new US administration has stated its commitment to multilateral cooperation in the World Health Organization (WHO) framework to combat the pandemic coronavirus. The representative of WHO, Melita Vujnović, said.

“The US government has emphasized its renewed commitment to expanding engagement with WHO and multilateral cooperation in the global fight against COVID-19 and emergency preparedness in general,” she said, noting that the WHO Director-General thanked the White House for the decision to retain membership in the organization.

The WHO representative indicated that Washington has committed to supporting the initiative to accelerate access to coronavirus control tools and is joining the COVAX mechanism, which aims to ensure access to vaccines around the world. “This is an important step towards the global solidarity that is now needed. Since the founding of the WHO in 1948, the United States has played an important role in global health and has made a significant contribution to protecting the health of people around the world. WHO is pleased to continue this partnership,” Vujinovic added.

US President Joseph Biden signed a decree on January 20, canceling the decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization.

The process of leaving the WHO was initiated by the administration of President Donald Trump. On May 29, 2020, Trump announced his intention to completely end the country’s relations with the WHO, accusing the organization of allegedly being under the full control of China. The United States then informed the UN of its withdrawal from the WHO effective July 6, 2021.