The WHO reported a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus

The rate of spread of the coronavirus in the world is decreasing, Maria Van Kerkhove, an expert of the World Health Organization, said at a briefing.

“This is a good moment to highlight the fact that we see a decrease in the number of incidents (cases of infection) in some countries,” she said.

According to the expert, this was achieved primarily due to measures that interrupt the transmission chain, primarily vaccination.

At the same time, Kerkhoven urged countries where the number of new cases of COVID-19 is decreasing to continue to monitor compliance with sanitary measures.

Earlier, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more people received the COVID-19 vaccine than those who became ill.

“On the one hand, this is good news and an amazing achievement in such a short period of time. But more than three-quarters of these vaccinations occur in just ten countries, where almost 60 percent of global GDP is accumulated,” he said.

Ghebreyesus reiterated his call for States that have already vaccinated the most vulnerable population and health workers to share their surplus drug with other countries before continuing with mass vaccinations.