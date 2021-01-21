The WHO commented on the return of the United States to the organization

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, thanked the United States for returning to the organization.

“Today is a good day for WHO and world health. The global role of the United States is crucial. And I welcome and congratulate President (Joe) Biden, Vice President (Kamala) Harris and the people of the United States,” said the head of the organization, speaking on Thursday at the 148th session of the WHO Executive Committee.

He thanked Biden for returning to WHO and his willingness to join the COVAX program, regulating equal access and distribution of vaccines between countries. The ACT program, which is responsible for joining efforts to create new vaccines and therapeutic drugs for COVID-19.