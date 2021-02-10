The White House will study the WHO report on the occurrence of coronavirus

The group of experts practically ruled out the possibility of a laboratory origin of COVID-19.

The Joe Biden administration is “looking forward” to examining the data included in a World Health Organization report released Tuesday on the origin of a new coronavirus that leads to a serious respiratory illness, COVID-19. This was stated at a briefing by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The authors of the report, who visited Wuhan, China, where the first cases of infection were reported in December 2019, concluded that the coronavirus could hardly have been created in the Wuhan virus laboratory. The head of a WHO-led team investigating the origin of the coronavirus said that bats are the most likely source of transmission of the virus from the wild to humans. Also, the version of the transmission of the virus to humans through frozen foods is being studied. The head of the research team ruled out a virus leak from the lab.

Jen Psaki said that the administration of Biden was not involved in the “planning and execution” of the investigation. The White House will conduct an independent assessment of the conclusions reached by the group of experts and the initial data. Psaki said that despite the reversal of Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the WHO, “it is vital that we have our own team of experts on the ground.”

Peter Ben Embarek, who led a group of independent experts who were in Wuhan for almost a month, said that his team was able to obtain new information, but this did not radically change the already established view of the origin of the virus.

According to Embarek, the possibility of a virus leak from the Wuhan specialized laboratory, which the authors of the conspiracy theories insist on, is “extremely unlikely” and does not need further study.